Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.