Zacks: Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 1,589,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.