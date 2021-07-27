Zacks: Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%.

IBN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 7,085,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $18.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

