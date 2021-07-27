Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSIT stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

