Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,739,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.