Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Planet Fitness reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,695. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

