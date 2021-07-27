Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report sales of $165.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $165.10 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $92.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $661.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $668.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $776.42 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $792.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.