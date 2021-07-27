Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.59). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,519. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. 8,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.