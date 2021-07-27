Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

