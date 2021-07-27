Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. 11,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,382. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

