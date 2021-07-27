Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

HEP traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,174. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

