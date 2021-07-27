Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.48 million and the highest is $33.81 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $137.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

