Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report sales of $48.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the highest is $48.80 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $188.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $191.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $244.16 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $253.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,160,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56. Safehold has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $88.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

