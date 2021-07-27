Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,063,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 202,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 112,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,969. The company has a market capitalization of $663.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

