Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce sales of $111.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.48 million and the lowest is $109.96 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $409.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.