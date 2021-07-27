Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $33.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.48 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $136.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of KRP opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

