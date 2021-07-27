Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). SkyWest posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -581.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

