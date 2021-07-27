Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.82 and the lowest is $4.12. The Home Depot posted earnings of $4.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

HD traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.26. 2,891,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,051. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

