Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce $111.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.67 million and the highest is $122.61 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $484.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $540.41 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

