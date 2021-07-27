ZB Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. ZB Token has a market cap of $134.83 million and $1.57 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00759699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.