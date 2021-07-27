ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $963.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $963.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00120329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00143717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,261,482 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

