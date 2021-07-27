Zcoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.06 or 0.05911173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.01301635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00348936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00127519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00581900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00344292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

