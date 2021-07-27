Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $545.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $553.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.82.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

