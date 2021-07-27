Zen Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $729,092.24 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $729,092.24 and $2,600.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00415112 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00148802 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

