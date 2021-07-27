ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $78.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $78.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031216 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00223977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030064 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

