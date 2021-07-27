ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.92 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $96.92 million and approximately $475,763.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00805727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00132144 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

