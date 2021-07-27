ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Cap of $4.85 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $26,645.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

