Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.