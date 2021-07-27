ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0069

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $38,472.18 and $284.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00792175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

