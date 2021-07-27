ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 352,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,558,912 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.