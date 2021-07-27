ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 352,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,558,912 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
