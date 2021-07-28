-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 818,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $362.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.09. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

