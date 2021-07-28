-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $51,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 307,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,832. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $625.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.