-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

