-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752,758. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

