$0.22 EPS Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million.

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $8.65 on Wednesday, reaching $202.62. 215,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

