$0.28 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TILE stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Interface by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.