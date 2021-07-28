$0.29 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $262.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

