-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $533.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

