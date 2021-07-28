$0.36 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $746.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.