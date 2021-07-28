$0.38 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

