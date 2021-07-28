-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

