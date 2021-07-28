$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,261,000 after purchasing an additional 328,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,346. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.70.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

