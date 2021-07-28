$0.89 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.04. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

