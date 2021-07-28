$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. PVH reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,993,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PVH by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. 443,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

