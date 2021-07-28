$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.38. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,322. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

