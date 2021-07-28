$1.65 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,072. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

