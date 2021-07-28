$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

