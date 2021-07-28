$1.76 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.66. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.06. 6,987,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,262. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 304.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

