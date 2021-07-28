$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $68,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $298,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

