1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.51. 14,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 849,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

